K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.78 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $133,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $52,435,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,685 shares of company stock worth $248,586,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/k-j-harrison-partners-inc-has-1-08-million-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.