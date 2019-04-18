JSR CORP/ADR (JSCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

JSCPY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. JSR CORP/ADR has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.48.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

