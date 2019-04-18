JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.46% from the stock’s current price.

AML has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 940.70 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.35. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 927 ($12.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,834.80 ($23.97).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

