JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,058,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,933 shares of company stock worth $20,796,254 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

