JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson Purchases 18,000 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $642,250.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-director-mellody-l-hobson-purchases-18000-shares.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.