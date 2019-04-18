JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson Purchases 18,000 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $642,250.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
