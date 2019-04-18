JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $390.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $311.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.55.
ULTA opened at $354.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.
In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 29,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.64, for a total value of $9,999,700.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 66,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $22,659,038.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,411.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,214,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,445,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.