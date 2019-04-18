JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $390.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $311.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.55.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $354.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 29,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.64, for a total value of $9,999,700.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 66,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $22,659,038.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,411.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,214,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,445,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.