JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fortis (FTS) Price Target to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.20.

TSE FTS opened at C$49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$40.21 and a 52-week high of C$50.47. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.769999892481 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.60%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

