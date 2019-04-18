JPMorgan Chase and Anadarko Petroleum Netflix stumbles, Increase

Chevron can buy the equal oil company as it attempts more expansion and in the Permian Basin.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $4.98 to $111.21

The biggest bank by assets of the nation reported that a 5% increase on greater earnings from loans in quarterly profit .

The Walt Disney Co., up $13.46 to $130.06

The entertainment and media company will launch its new video streaming service in the U.S. as soon as October.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., down $1.54 to $25.66

The manufacturer of specialty and metal metals cautioned investors who supply and price problems will severely cut into its first-quarter profit.

Wells Fargo Co., down $1.25 to $46.49

The lender’s first-quarter profit beat forecasts, however its own assets, deposits and loans all fell since regulatory limitations are dealt with by it.

National Oilwell Varco Inc., down $2.46 to $26.87

The oil services firm said lingering consequences from a slide this past year may weigh down revenue and quarterly profit.

Netflix Inc., down $16.51 to $351.14

The streaming movie agency’s $13.99 monthly fee will soon be undercut by Disney’s streaming support at $6.99 a month.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., up $3.98 to $132.70

The lender’s first-quarter profit met its earnings and Wall Street expectations beat forecasts thanks to more interest income.