Jordan Park Group LLC Takes $63.75 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 757,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,752,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 6.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jordan Park Group LLC Takes $63.75 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/jordan-park-group-llc-takes-63-75-million-position-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.