Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,281,337 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 15,471,335 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,187,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,091,000 after buying an additional 857,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after buying an additional 2,602,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,847,000 after buying an additional 693,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

