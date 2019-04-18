John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $17,498.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $18,107.12.

On Thursday, April 4th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $18,381.71.

On Thursday, March 28th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $17,607.66.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $18,463.07.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $18,120.68.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $17,650.60.

On Thursday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.05, for a total transaction of $18,587.70.

On Thursday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $18,009.72.

On Thursday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $17,779.44.

On Thursday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $16,971.18.

CRM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.99. 4,200,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,873. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $663,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 37.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura set a $184.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

