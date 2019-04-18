Creditors of India’s beleaguered Jet Airways stated they were”reasonably optimistic” a bidding process with potential investors to get a controlling stake in the airline would save the company, whilst airline employees rallied in New Delhi and Mumbai for a government saving.

A consortium of 26 creditors headed by the State Bank of India released a statement following the cash-starved carrier’s decision Wednesday to suspend flight operations.

Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, has been down to seven aircraft flying only domestic routes earlier this past week.

“Since no crisis financing from the creditors or another source of funding has been imminent, it might therefore not have been possible for all of us to pay for fuel or other crucial services to maintain the operations going,” the airline’s chief executive said in a statement printed on the firm’s site.

A Jet Airways airport representative, zoya Shaikh, stated on Thursday in a gathering of workers outside the airline’s Mumbai headquarters that she waited for this month’s salary.

“There is not any clear idea about what is going on. We have been told by the airline management to wait for what the exemptions plan to do,” she said.

Jet Airways pilots also have complained they haven’t been paid in four months, and that more than 20,000 jobs are at stake.

In New Delhi, hundreds of workers in uniforms — including flight attendants from the airline’s touch yellowish — accounted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to measure , some holding signs which read,”rescue Jet Airways, save our loved ones.”

“My kids are requesting medication. Who do we beg and go to? If we don’t ask the authorities, who do we ask?” Rajender Kumar, a Jet Airways baggage handler, cried.

Jyoti Chopra of all Sadhana Tours India said there were no seats available on any of the five daily flights from New Delhi to London Heathrow anytime in the next six weeks. One-way flights using one or more stops were selling for approximately 70,000 rupees ($1,006), approximately 43 percent higher than a week back.

“If a pupil has something urgent, I do not know how they will take action,” she said.

On Tuesday Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, that set the airline withdrew plans to bid for a controlling stake in the business, according to aviation consultant Mark Martin.

It wasn’t immediately clear who might bid for the company. Etihad Aviation Group purchased a 24% stake in 2013.

“Locating new investors was always likely to be a tall order for Jet Airways,” explained Loizos Heracleous, an aviation expert at Warwick Business School in Britain. “Increases in business profitability after 2011 were helped by lower fuel rates. With fuel prices on an upward trend as 2016, the operation of several airlines has already taken a hit.”

The airline had 119 planes on Dec. 31, as it first defaulted on a number of its more than $1 billion in debt. This week, its fleet has been down to 14 airplanes following some lessors grounded aircraft.

AP journalists Shonal Ganguly in Rafiq Maqbool in Mumbai and New Delhi contributed to this report.