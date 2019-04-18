Jeremi Gorman Sells 56,687 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 56,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $654,734.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,267,440.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jeremi Gorman sold 38,048 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $456,195.52.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jeremi Gorman sold 56,609 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $614,207.65.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jeremi Gorman sold 80,278 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $742,571.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,154,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,982,396. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $8,265,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

