Jenoptik AG (JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.50 ($36.63).

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting €35.75 ($41.57). The company had a trading volume of 125,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a twelve month high of €39.54 ($45.98).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

