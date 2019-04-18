Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Southwest Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

SWX stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,022,000 after purchasing an additional 374,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

