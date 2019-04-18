Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.29. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,106,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,009.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,919,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

