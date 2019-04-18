Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 102 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 102 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 96.76.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.