Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for HDFC Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

NYSE:HDB opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

