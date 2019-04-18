Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (LBJ)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LBJ opened at $22.62 on Thursday. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a 1-year low of $417.12 and a 1-year high of $689.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

