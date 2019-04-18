Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

JAG opened at $10.97 on Monday. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.13 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,295,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,185,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $44,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,784 shares of company stock worth $904,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

