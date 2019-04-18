Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.34.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $50,000.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,889 shares of company stock worth $2,688,936 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JEC opened at $76.77 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

