Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

JKHY stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,586. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

