Jabil Inc (JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. Jabil reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $24.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,296. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,157.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. Jabil has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

