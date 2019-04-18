J M Smucker (SJM) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.32

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.32 and last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 415835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 637,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,399,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

