J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,051,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

