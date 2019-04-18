J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Price Target Cut to $107.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of JBHT opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,796,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,205,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,369,000 after buying an additional 81,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,090,000 after buying an additional 461,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,162,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

