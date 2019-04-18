J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have declined more than 2% over the last 30 days. Adding to its woes, the company performed miserably in the first quarter of 2019 reporting lowe-than-expected earnings and revenues. Results were hurt by high operating expenses. Operating income (on a reported basis) dipped 1% to $168 million due to costs associated with rail purchase transportation. Also, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 92% from 91.3%. Further J.B. Hunt's high debt load is concerning. The company exited the first quarter with long-term debt of $1.28 billion compared with $898.4 million at 2018 end. However, J.B. Hunt 's growth by acquisition strategy also raises optimism. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases.”

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 39,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

