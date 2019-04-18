Isramco (ISRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Isramco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ISRL opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Isramco has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.43.
About Isramco
Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.
