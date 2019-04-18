Isramco (ISRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Isramco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRL opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Isramco has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Isramco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isramco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Isramco by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Isramco by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

