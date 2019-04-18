iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $66.42. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,919. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3607 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ishares-u-s-insurance-etf-iak-shares-sold-by-baltimore-washington-financial-advisors-inc.html.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.