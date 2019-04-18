iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stake Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.63 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

