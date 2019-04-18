iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stake Lowered by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $180.25. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,823. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

