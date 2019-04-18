iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,694,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $116.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

