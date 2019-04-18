iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stake Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,608 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,842.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,635,000 after buying an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,003,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,158,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,428,000 after buying an additional 399,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,080,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $92.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

