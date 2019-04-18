iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 18.2% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after buying an additional 2,605,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after buying an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after buying an additional 2,146,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

