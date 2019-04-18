iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,047.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

