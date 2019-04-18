iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 251,157 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ishares-international-select-dividend-etf-idv-is-horan-securities-inc-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.3442 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.