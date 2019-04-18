Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG opened at $52.93 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

WARNING: “iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) Holdings Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ishares-core-international-aggregate-bond-etf-iagg-holdings-lowered-by-appleton-partners-inc-ma.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.