iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 528,100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,790,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,886,000 after acquiring an additional 990,725 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4,972.4% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 4,126,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,785,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,704 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,979.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,028,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,163 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV SHY opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

