Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Holdings Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,901,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,491,000 after purchasing an additional 138,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,224,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $320,237.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

