Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.88. 7,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock worth $587,465,163 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv-shares-sold-by-telos-capital-management-inc.html.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.