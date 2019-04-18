iQuant (IQT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248.00

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, iQuant has traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar. One iQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. iQuant has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00411392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.01127085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00214454 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

iQuant Token Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org . iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

