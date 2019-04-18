InVitae Corp (NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $23,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $19,610.00.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.25.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative net margin of 87.58% and a negative return on equity of 88.93%. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in InVitae by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InVitae by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVitae by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

