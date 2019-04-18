Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on Strength (VOO)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $119.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $242.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $122.96 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $266.34

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $1.4551 dividend. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

