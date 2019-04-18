Investors Sell Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Strength (MGM)

Traders sold shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $27.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, MGM Resorts International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. MGM Resorts International traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $27.44

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Strength (MGM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/investors-sell-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-on-strength-mgm.html.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.