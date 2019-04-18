Investors Sell Shares of MarketAxess (MKTX) on Strength (MKTX)

Traders sold shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $32.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.89 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, MarketAxess had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. MarketAxess traded up $1.18 for the day and closed at $262.92

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

