Investors Sell Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $201.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $308.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.79 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $1.16 for the day and closed at $111.10Specifically, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.02 per share, with a total value of $1,998,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,250.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,933 shares of company stock valued at $20,796,254. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $381.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
