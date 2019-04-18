Investors Sell Sempra Energy (SRE) on Strength (SRE)

Traders sold shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $29.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.97 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sempra Energy had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $127.41

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,579. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,745,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,259.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

