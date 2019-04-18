Investors Sell Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) on Strength (SCHB)

Investors sold shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $12.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $186.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $174.49 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schwab US Broad Market ETF had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Schwab US Broad Market ETF traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $69.73

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

