Investors Sell iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) on Strength (VLUE)

Investors sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $19.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.33 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $82.93

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5931 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,551,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,888,000 after buying an additional 4,763,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,148,000 after buying an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

