Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sientra (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,732 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the average daily volume of 132 put options.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.08. Sientra has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.51%. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

